Jamaal Bowman, George Latimer make final push in New York primary election. What to know about the key race.

Bowman and Latimer face off in fierce New York primary race

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Tuesday is Primary Election Day in New York, and eyes are on a tense battle in the state's 16th Congressional district, where Rep. Jamaal Bowman is facing a fierce challenge from Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

Both candidates have packed schedules Monday, focusing their attention on Mount Vernon as they make a last minute push on the eve of the primary.

Bowman will be stopping by a food pantry giveaway and canvassing a neighborhood, while Latimer will be joined by local clergy members for a rally.

Heated NY primary race for District 16

This primary race has been heated from the start and exposed deep divisions within the Democratic party, especially when it comes to the U.S. policy on Israel.

Bowman has been one of Congress's leading critics of Israel's war with Hamas, vocalizing his support for a cease-fire, and is against U.S. military aid.

Meanwhile, Latimer has been running on a more centrist position, affirming Israel's right to existence and self-defense.

Bernie Sanders and AOC campaign for Bowman

Over the weekend, progressive heavyweights Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex rallied for Bowman in the Bronx, while Latimer made stops in Mount Vernon and Yonkers.

The race has also drawn attention for its extravagant spending -- more than $20 million -- with the majority coming from a super PAC associated with the pro-Israel American Israel Public Affairs Comittee.

If Latimer wins, he would be the first challenger to successfully unseat a member of the Democrats' left wing.

The seat is reliably blue, meaning whoever wins the Democratic primary is the heavy favorite to win in November.

