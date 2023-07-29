19-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from water in Queens

NEW YORK -- A 19-year-old is in critical condition after being pulled out of the water in Queens.

The beach at Jacob Riis Park was packed with people relaxing when chaos erupted Friday.

Police say just before 8 p.m., a 19-year-old man went into the water but didn't come back out.

EMS, NYPD, FDNY, chopper, a Marine unit and six FDNY divers helped with the search. After about two hours, the search was eventually turned over to the NYPD.

The young man's family was also on the scene, standing at the water's edge, waiting for an answer.

Crews started pulling back around 9:30 p.m., but just before 10 p.m., a group of young adults who were still on the beach spotted the 19-year-old in the water.

"I went closer and it was just him," one man said.

"They were just staring, so I had to run closer to tell them that we found him," one woman said.

"It was definitely some rough waters, and it's really unforgiving," another man said.

Crews rushed back to perform CPR right there on the beach until a four-wheeler was able to get there.

This comes one day after a 15-year-old went missing in the water off Coney Island. He was with his brother when he went under and never resurfaced.

Read more: No sign of boy who got caught in rip current at Coney Island Beach more than 24 hours ago

NYPD harbor boats searched for a second day Friday but had no luck.

Witnesses at the beach at Jacob Riis Park say lifeguards told everyone to get out of the water before they got off duty, but some people decided to go in after they left.

Beachgoers are told not to go in the water when lifeguards are not present.