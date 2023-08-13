Police identify man shot to death in front of Harlem liquor store as 29-year-old Jacob Franco

NEW YORK -- Police identified the man shot to death outside a liquor store in Harlem on Friday as 29-year-old Jacob Franco of Brooklyn.

According to police, Franco was standing in front of the store at 303 West 128th Street when a gunman shot him in the chest.

Franco died at Harlem Hospital.

The gunman fled the scene, police said. So far, no arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.