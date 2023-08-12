Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man shot and killed outside Harlem liquor store, gunman wanted

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for the gunman who killed a man outside a liquor store in Harlem late Friday night. 

It happened in front of 303 West 128th Street at around 11:30 p.m. 

Police said a male gunman shot a 29-year-old man in the chest and then fled. 

The man died at the hospital. His name was not immediately released. 

So far, no arrests. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

