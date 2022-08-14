Police: 14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Bronx teen Jacob Borbin

NYPD: Shooting that killed teenager in the Bronx was likely accidental

NYPD: Shooting that killed teenager in the Bronx was likely accidental

NYPD: Shooting that killed teenager in the Bronx was likely accidental

NEW YORK -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager in the Bronx.

Jacob Borbin, 14, was shot in the chest and killed early Thursday morning.

Investigators initially believed a gun may have accidentally gone off while Jacob and friends were hanging out inside the lobby of an apartment building on East 194th Street in the Fordham Manor neighborhood.

READ MORE: NYPD: Shooting that killed 14-year-old Jacob Borbin in the Bronx was likely accidental

Police announced Saturday that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to Jacob's death.

Relatives described Jacob as a good kid, adding he loved to play hoops at a nearby park.