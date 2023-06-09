Who is Jack Smith? Special counsel attacked by Donald Trump on social media has strong reputation in legal community

NEW YORK -- Special counsel Jack Smith, who announced federal charges against former Pres. Donald Trump on Friday, got his start out of law school in New York.

While the former president has been lashing out against Smith on social media, Smith's former colleague painted a vastly different picture of him as a professional.

"I can't even tell you what his politics are," said James McGovern, who met Smith in the 90s when they were assistant district attorneys in Manhattan. "I think he was selected specifically because he represents an apolitical position."

McGovern and Smith later worked together as federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, where they prosecuted Ronell Wilson, who was convicted for the murders of two NYPD detectives.

"You're not gonna outwork [Smith]," said McGovern. "If he charges you, he's pretty convinced he's gonna win. Not the sort of guy who likes to lose."

On social media, Trump said Smith "shouldn't be involved in any case having to do with 'Justice' ..."

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith as the special counsel in November. Smith is also investigating Trump in regards to January 6 and the transfer of power following the 2020 election.

"The prosecutors, their reputation, they're professional prosecutors. They follow the facts and the law and let's let the process play out," said John Bandler, from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Legal experts said the new case will have no impact on Trump's case in Manhattan Criminal Court.