Islanders announce 8-year extension with center Bo Horvat

NEW YORK -- The Islanders have searched forever for someone to boost their offense. Last week, they finally landed one in Bo Horvat in a blockbuster trade with the Vancouver Canucks.

And on Sunday, they did what the fan base was clamoring for by signing him to an eight-year extension.

Though the dollar amount was not immediately released, reports indicated Horvat will receive on average $8.5 million per season.

Bo Horvat’s 8-year, $68 million extension with #isles does not include any signing bonus - certainly a rarity now with deals of that stature. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 5, 2023

The 27-year-old center is enjoying a career season with 31 goals and 24 assists in 49 games. He competed over the weekend for the Pacific Division at the All-Star game in Sunrise, Florida, as a member of the Islanders.

Horvat is considered one of the top 200-foot players in the NHL, meaning he excels in all facets of the game.

During practice on Sunday in advance of the Islanders' game at Philadelphia on Monday night, Horvat worked on a line with star Mathew Barzal. Though both are natural centers, expect one to play on the wing for now.

Selected 9th overall in the 2013 draft by Vancouver, Horvat had 201 goals and 219 assists in 621 career regular season games, all with the Canucks. He will now be tasked with helping improve an Islanders offense that has struggled throughout the 2022-23 season.

New York will enter play on Monday two points behind Pittsburgh for the final wild card spot in the East Conference. However, the Penguins have three games in hand. The Islanders have 30 games left in the regular season.