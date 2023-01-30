Watch CBS News
Islanders shake things up, acquire Bo Horvat from Canucks

NEW YORK -- The Islanders have acquired center Bo Horvat in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks.

The teams announced the deal Monday. The Islanders sent forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a conditional, protected first-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Horvat, 27, is a pending free agent and was one of the top rentals available ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.

The former Canucks captain, who was set to represent them at the NHL All-Star Weekend, could give the Islanders the scoring boost they've needed. Horvat has already tied his career high with 31 goals this season and also has 23 assists in 49 games.

Horvat has 420 points in 621 regular-season NHL games.

