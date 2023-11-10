Westchester County voters reject bond proposal to pay for $18 million municipal complex & firehouse
IRVINGTON, N.Y. -- There's an update on a contentious construction project in Westchester County.
Voters in Irvington soundly rejected a bond proposal to pay for a new municipal complex and firehouse.
- Read more: Debate heats up over location, price tag of proposed municipal complex in historic Irvington, N.Y.
Some objected to the $18 million price tag, others to the location -- prime real estate on Main Street.
Most agree volunteer firefighters need better facilities, but it's not clear how the village will now proceed.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.