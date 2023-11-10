Watch CBS News
Westchester County voters reject bond proposal to pay for $18 million municipal complex & firehouse

IRVINGTON, N.Y. -- There's an update on a contentious construction project in Westchester County.

Voters in Irvington soundly rejected a bond proposal to pay for a new municipal complex and firehouse.

Some objected to the $18 million price tag, others to the location -- prime real estate on Main Street.

Most agree volunteer firefighters need better facilities, but it's not clear how the village will now proceed.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 5:56 PM EST

