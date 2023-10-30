Debate heats up over location, price tag of proposed municipal complex in historic Irvington, N.Y.

IRVINGTON, N.Y. -- Volunteer firefighters say their facility in suburban Westchester County is cramped, inadequate, and out-of-date.

A plan to build a new one is on the ballot this fall, but concerned residents are pushing back on the price tag and location.

In historic Irvington, named for the author who gave the world Rip Van Winkle, volunteer firefighters want residents to wake up to the uncomfortable conditions at the old fire hall.

There's barely room to open doors, squeeze around vehicles, or decontaminate turnout gear. The only shower is used for storage.

"We're cluttered. We're tight. If we had more room, we could move around, do things easier, maintain things better," Irvington Fire Chief James Ruffler said.

Ruffler said the volunteers strongly support a proposal to build a new municipal complex on Main Street -- a modern fire hall -- next to a new building to house village offices and court, which are currently located in an out-of-date historic building.

"They're working out of little areas and with a bigger office and better storage for them, they'll be more productive for the village," Ruffler said.

The $18 million price tag would add almost $700 per year to property tax bills.

"No one I talk to feels like they had participation, had heard about it, understood it," resident Tracy O'Neil said.

The municipal project proposal has also awoken a lively civic debate over the future of Irvington's historic downtown. Instead of a municipal complex, some want housing and retail.

"And relocating some of these town services to other places in the village, where they aren't in the middle of an 1800s historic village, and that can generate tax revenue," resident Jeff Glueck said.

Supporters say the project includes funds to renovate the Irvington Theatre, closed since the pandemic, which would be a big boost for downtown.

Most agree firefighters deserve a better home, but if the project is defeated, it will be back to the drawing board.

When the Irvington firehall was built, the average fire engine took up 280 square feet of floorspace. These days, an engine needs more than 700 square feet.