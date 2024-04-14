New York City synagogues on high alert after Iran launches attack on Israel

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is stepping up security at synagogues in New York City on Sunday after Iran launched an attack on Israel.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau said it is "closely following developments related to the drone attacks on Israel [yesterday]. We will be redeploying uniformed officers to increase visibility at relevant institutions here out of an abundance of caution."

Israel Defense Forces said at least 300 drones and missiles were fired from Iran, but the vast majority were intercepted by its air defense system and "very little damage" occurred.

The attack is considered retaliatory after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria.

NYPD confirmed there were no direct threats to New York City after Iran's attack, which came less than two weeks before Passover starts Monday, April 22.

Mayor Eric Adams issued the statement:

New York City unequivocally stands with the State of Israel in the face of this direct attack and escalation by Iran. I've been briefed on the situation unfolding abroad and we pray for the safety of all in the region. As mayor of the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, the significance of this attack for Jewish New Yorkers — many of whom have family in Israel right now — is not lost on me, especially less than 10 days before Passover begins. While there is no direct or imminent threat to New York City at this time, we have directed the NYPD to deploy additional resources to Jewish communities and houses of worship citywide out of abundance of caution to ensure that our communities have the resources they need to feel safe. Our administration has also begun outreach to both Jewish leaders and elected officials across the five boroughs to keep them apprised of the situation. Our intelligence and counterterrorism teams will continue to closely monitor the situation.

The United Nations will hold an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Cardinal Dolan in Israel

Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, was visiting Israel when Iran launched its attack.

Dolan presided over Sunday Mass at the Notre Dame of Jerusalem Center.

Dolan is scheduled to be in Israel and the occupied West Bank until Thursday. His travels are part of a trip for the Catholic Near East Welfare Association.