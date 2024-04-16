Investigation, repairs continue following wall collapse on N.J. Turnpike

Crews working to repair NJ Turnpike wall after crash in Elizabeth

Crews working to repair NJ Turnpike wall after crash in Elizabeth

Crews working to repair NJ Turnpike wall after crash in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- There were some frightening moments in Elizabeth on Monday night when a wall on the New Jersey Turnpike came crashing down.

It happened after a truck overturned near the exit to Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Tuesday morning rush on the Turnpike went off without a hitch after emergency crews worked throughout the night to clear debris and remove two unstable sound barrier panels, after state police said a tractor trailer nearly careened off the road.

At around 8 p.m. on Monday the wall was struck near the southbound outer lanes, sending large parts of concrete slabs crashing down onto Elizabeth Avenue.

Video shows people standing across the street, including a woman who was seen holding a child, run to safety.

"I've been in town for over 30 years, and I never thought I'd see the Turnpike missing a wall," Elizabeth resident Martha Padilla said.

"It's very scary, but we're so glad everyone got away safely, thank God," Luis Padilla added.

Turnpike officials said it took more than six hours to get that part of the southbound side of the highway back open. They also said the investigation into what caused the truck to overturn continues.

The focus now is on repairing and replacing the wall that shields the Elizabeth neighborhood from the noise of constant traffic on I-95.

Highway engineers said they were going to assess the area Tuesday, adding their findings will determine when to give the green light to move forward.

No one was injured in Monday night's accident.