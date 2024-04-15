Overturned tractor trailer causes N.J. Turnpike overpass wall to collapse in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Police responded Monday night after an accident involving a tractor trailer caused a New Jersey Turnpike wall to collapse and send debris to the street below.

The damage was visible from Chopper 2. Police vehicles were seen surrounding where the wall once stood on the turnpike's Elizabeth Avenue overpass.

"I've been in town for over 30 years and I never imagined I'd see the turnpike missing a wall," Elizabeth resident Martha Padilla said.

Padilla and her neighbors looked from ground level as crews cleaned up.

The accident happened at around 8 p.m. as unsuspecting neighbors were enjoying the beautiful evening weather were quickly startled. A panicked woman grabbed her child and ran for dear life as a part of the retaining wall protecting traffic on I-95 crashed down.

"I looked at the Ring camera one for more time and thank God there were no cars passing by," Padilla said.

New Jersey's Department of Transportation said a tractor trailer overturned on the southbound outer roadway, just north of Interchange 13 and the Goethals Bridge. Surveillance video shows the moment of impact. In an instant, pieces of the wall were seen smashing to the ground.

"It's very scary but we're so glad everyone got away safely, thank God," one man said.

Turnpike engineers are assessing the section of the wall that collapsed. They will determine when the intersection below will be reopened.

The accident created a big traffic mess on the Turnpike and in the area around Elizabeth Avenue. Please check back with CBS New York at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday for the latest on delays.