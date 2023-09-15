Watch CBS News
Intrepid Museum debuts new World War II fighter bomber exhibit

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Intrepid Museum is debuting a new permanent exhibit about a World War II fighter bomber.

The aircraft was shot down into the Pacific Ocean after it was ordered to strike a naval base near Japan.

The new exhibit features fragments from the plane found 78 years later, rare photographs and an immersive installation.

It also tells the story of pilot Loren Isley, who was flying his first combat mission.

"Final Flight: The Story of a World War II Corsair" opens Friday.

