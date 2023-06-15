Political leaders rally in support of Assemblymember Inez Dickens for Harlem's City Council District 9

NEW YORK -- Assemblymember Inez Dickens picked up a major endorsement Thursday in her bid to represent Harlem's City Council District 9.

A who's who of political leaders rallied in support of Dickens.

From Hazel Dukes and Congressman Adriano Espaillat to former Congressman Charles Rangel and Mayor Eric Adams, all say they are proud to support Dickens.

"These are days when you need experienced leadership. It's not what you do when you tweet, it's what you do on the streets," Adams said.

Earlier this week, challengers Assemblymember Al Taylor and Exonerated Five member Yusef Salaam joined forces, endorsing each other and asking voters to pick them as one and two in ranked choice voting.

Early voting starts Saturday.