2 students caught with guns at Independence High School in Midtown

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say two guns were found inside a Midtown high school Friday, prompting a lockdown and the arrests of two teenagers.

The NYPD says they got a call from a family member of a student who alerted them that a 15-year-old had a gun on them.

Independence High School between 55th and 56th streets on 10th Avenue went into lockdown around 1 p.m. The school shares the building with the High School for Environmental Studies.

Police say they found the gun they were looking for, as well as another one on a second student.

An imitation pistol was also discovered on a third student.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 8:24 PM

