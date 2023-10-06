Police: Teenage girl shot near Brooklyn public high school

Police: 17-year-old girl shot in ankle in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A teenage girl was shot in the leg around the corner from a Brooklyn public high school Friday afternoon.

Police are still looking for the gunman.

The 17-year-old victim had been walking along busy Avenue M in Midwood near East 16th Street around noon when she was caught in gunfire. A bullet struck her in the ankle.

Residents and shop owners heard five shots, and a young male suspect was seen running away.

A bullet could be seen lodged in the door panel of a sedan down the street.

The teenage victim was seen later inside an ambulance, alert and talking on the phone.

"Nothing is safe anymore," Midwood resident Sharon Dach said.

"Yeah, it makes me scared," another person said.

"This is a walking street. It's sad. It's completely sad. It's the deterioration of the city," Midwood resident Jeffrey Goldfarb said.

Police did not say if she was the intended target or if she is a student at Edward R. Murrow High School, which is around the corner from the shooting scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover as police continue to search for the gunman.