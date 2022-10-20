In Ida's aftermath, New Jersey officials eye new construction rules

PASSAIC, N.J. - Environmentalists say climate change has meant more severe storms in communities that sit along rivers.

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection officials are moving to update new construction rules in flood-prone inland.

The DEP is holding a virtual public session Thursday night on these new proposed rules.

As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, New Jersey felt the brunt of Hurricane Ida. Residents who didn't think they'd be in the storm's path were rescued in Somerset County. In Passaic, three people were killed after water spilled over from the Passaic River and flooded roadways. Cars floated away, and drivers found themselves trapped inside.

"When we have a flood in our city there are rescues that need to be done, our fire department and boats, and our priority is life," said Passaic Mayor Hector Lora.

DEP officials say the new proposed regulations will protect people by requiring new construction to be built two feet higher in communities inland and near rivers that are in flood zones.

Lora applauds the move, but says it could make construction more difficult in underserved communities like his.

"This may cost additional money and there may be a convoluted permit process to get the DEP approval," Lora said. "For many developers, if it becomes too difficult, they may say it's not worth it. The project may not be worth it."

Many environmentalists say the proposed rules don't go far enough. They say there should be no construction in flood zones.

"The problem is the more we build in the flood prone areas we make flooding worse," said environmental activist Jeff Tittel.

Environmentalists are more frustrated the proposed rules won't be enforces on an emergency basis. They're asking for a holistic approach to flooding.

"Buy out areas that are flood-prone. Elevate some areas, but limit development in flood zones," Tittel said.

Down the Jersey Shore, building higher has proven to be more costly, but those live and build more inland are hoping the new proposed regulations don't make it harder to build.