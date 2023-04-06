Long Island officials cracking down on illegal baby chick sales ahead of Easter

CALVERTON, N.Y. -- Long Island officials are cracking down on the illegal sale of baby chicks.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office says there's a spike in sales this time of year as people buy chicks as Easter gifts or decorations.

Investigators say they have already fined several businesses for selling baby chicks and other small animals, including ducklings and rabbits.

The Suffolk County DA reminds the public that only stuffed animals or ones made of chocolate belong in Easter baskets.