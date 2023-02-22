Thinking about buying a bunny? Give it a lot of consideration first, rabbit rescuers say

Considering buying a bunny? Give it a lot of thought, rescuers say

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. -- With Easter not far away, rabbit rescuers are pleading with the public to think hard before buying a bunny as a holiday gift.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, one animal shelter on Long Island is already overwhelmed.

Baby bunnies are the newest additions at the Babylon Animal Shelter. They were born after their mother was found abandoned, bringing the furry head count at the shelter to 18.

"It's unprecedented. We've had two or three tops at any given time," Babylon Animal Shelter Director Chris Elton said.

The shelter is overrun with rabbits given up by people who thought they seemed like great pets during the pandemic.

"The upkeep for these rabbits, it takes up a lot of staff time. It takes up valuable space. We use this as a conference teaching room. It's no longer available for that," Elton said.

With Easter nearing, they are urging folks to resist hopping into the decision to buy a domestic rabbit from a pet store or breeder.

"They're a novelty. They love them when they're cute and when they're babies, and they aren't educated on their care," said Laura Schulz, with Long Island Rabbit Rescue.

The Long Island Rabbit Rescue gets 1,000 surrender requests per year and often finds frustrated owners abandoning them outdoors where they don't stand a chance.

"They don't have the ability to survive in the wild. They don't have natural fear of predators or ability to blend in the way our wild rabbits do," Schulz said.

Anyone can come into the Babylon Animal Shelter to adopt one of the adorable rabbits, but keep in mind, they are nothing like caring for a dog or cat and can live as long.

Go into the decision with eyes wide open. Rabbits breed like rabbits. More than 40 bunnies in a year seek out a shelter or reputable rescue.

"They, in fact, would get an animal that they're receiving with an education, but they're also receiving an animal that's been vetted, that's been spayed or neutered and has a much better likelihood of being a good family pet," Schulz said.

The Babylon Animal Shelter is no longer accepting rabbits for surrender; there is a waiting list.

Pet stores in New York state will no longer be allowed to sell domestic rabbits in 2024.