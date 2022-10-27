"I just thought I was about to die:" CBS2 hears from 18-year-old randomly stabbed on Brooklyn street

Search on for suspect behind random attacks on women in Bushwick

Search on for suspect behind random attacks on women in Bushwick

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the man responsible for what they're calling a pair of random attacks on women in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

An 18-year-old was stabbed in broad daylight Wednesday, and another woman was punched in the face.

CBS2 spoke with the first victim, who said the suspect walked up behind her by the intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker Street. He allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground before stabbing her at least twice in the stomach.

"I just started screaming, like, 'help, for help!'" said the victim, who does not want to show her face or disclose her name. "I just thought I was about to die."

The woman did not know her attacker and there were no words exchanged before the stabbing. There's just utter confusion as to why the suspect did what she says he did.

"I just still can't believe that that happened to me," she said.

Police said the suspect then randomly punched a 35-year-old woman about an hour later just two blocks away at Central Avenue and Grove Street.

The NYPD says the number of stabbings or slashings in the city are up from 3,430 last year to 3,746 this year.

Both of these victims are expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information about their attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.