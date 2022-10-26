Woman stabbed during random attack in Bushwick, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for a suspect in the stabbing of a woman in Bushwick, Brooklyn on Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Bleecker Street and Central Avenue at around 10:45 a.m.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to Wyckoff Hospital in stable condition. The male suspect, said to have a beard and wearing all black, fled on foot.

Police said the attack appeared to be random, adding the victim said she had no previous contact with the attacker. She added she has no idea why she was targeted. A source described the attacker as possibly emotionally disturbed.

Police are also investigating an assault on a 35-year-old woman nearby at Grove and Central.