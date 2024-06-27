I-95 south closed in Greenwich, Connecticut after tractor-trailer crash
GREENWICH, CONN. -- A tractor-trailer crash has I-95 backed up in Greenwich, Connecticut for the morning commute.
As of 8 a.m., southbound lanes are closed at exit 5. Traffic is delayed past Stamford.
Northbound lanes are open, but traffic stretches back to the New York state line.
I-95 accident today in Greenwich, CT
Emergency crews have been on the scene for several hours.
Investigators say the tractor-trailer overturned after rear-ending an emergency vehicle that was on the highway.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt.
