I-95 south closed in Greenwich, Connecticut after tractor-trailer crash

GREENWICH, CONN. -- A tractor-trailer crash has I-95 backed up in Greenwich, Connecticut for the morning commute.

As of 8 a.m., southbound lanes are closed at exit 5. Traffic is delayed past Stamford.

Northbound lanes are open, but traffic stretches back to the New York state line.

Emergency crews have been on the scene for several hours.

Investigators say the tractor-trailer overturned after rear-ending an emergency vehicle that was on the highway.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

