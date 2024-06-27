Watch CBS News
I-95 south closed in Greenwich, Connecticut after tractor-trailer crash

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

GREENWICH, CONN. -- A tractor-trailer crash has I-95 backed up in Greenwich, Connecticut for the morning commute. 

As of 8 a.m., southbound lanes are closed at exit 5. Traffic is delayed past Stamford.

Northbound lanes are open, but traffic stretches back to the New York state line. 

I-95 accident today in Greenwich, CT

Emergency crews have been on the scene for several hours. 

Investigators say the tractor-trailer overturned after rear-ending an emergency vehicle that was on the highway. 

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. 

Stick with CBS New York for the latest developments on this updating story. 

