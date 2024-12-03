Hutchinson River Parkway crash shuts down southbound lanes in New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- A crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway has the southbound lanes closed in New Rochelle for the morning commute.
Details of the crash have not been released, but investigators arrived on the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
All southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being detoured to Wilmont Road.
Drivers can get back on the parkway at Mill Road, but they have to go through at least three lights, which is causing delays around the area.
For an alternate route, take the New England Thruway or the Bronx River Parkway.
Stick with CBS News New York's First Alert Traffic for the latest updates on this developing story.