Hurricane Lee complicating search for missing man after boat capsized in Manasquan Inlet in New Jersey

MANASQUAN, N.J. -- A search is on for a boater who went missing Thursday night after the boat he was on capsized in the Manasquan Inlet in New Jersey.

Friday, Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police boats searched, but divers were not allowed in the water because of huge swells causing dangerous conditions, a result of Hurricane Lee.

Surveillance video shows the 31-foot fishing boat entered the Manasquan Inlet from the ocean just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

"Someone on the boat is running the spotlight. It appears that they're looking to make sure that they're not going to hit the rocks," said Manasquan Mayor Ed Donovan.

Then, a wave struck the boat and the lights went out. The vessel capsized and disappeared.

Boat capsizing in the Manasquan inlet Camera footage showing boat capsizing in the Manasquan inlet. Posted by Jersey Coast Emergency News on Thursday, September 14, 2023

"It was incredibly rough and dangerous. The boat itself was a seaworthy boat," said Donovan.

According to authorities, a father and one of his sons were rescued from the boat. His other son didn't make it out.

"Well they believe that he's trapped in the hull," said Donovan.

Michael Parziale helped search teams using a drone from his nonprofit veteran's organization to help locate the victim. He discovered a lifeboat.

"The life raft was tethered to something in the water. I guess we could assume, possibly, it was the boat," said Parziale. "We were searching from the mouth of the inlet down all the way, about a mile down the river for all the debris and stuff and looking for victims."

The inlet has been the site of several accidents, including one in the 1970s when three fishermen were killed when their boat capsized.

The Coast Guard said the search will continue until the victim is found. However, it's unlikely divers will be able to go into the water until Sunday.