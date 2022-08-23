Sunken yacht pulled out of the Hudson River

Yacht that caught fire and sank lifted from Hudson River

Yacht that caught fire and sank lifted from Hudson River

Yacht that caught fire and sank lifted from Hudson River

NEW YORK -- A yacht that caught fire and sank in the Hudson River over the weekend is back on land.

A crew lifted the 48-foot boat from the water off West 72nd Street.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan helps rescue boat passengers after fire breaks out on yacht on Hudson River

Seven people were on board when flames broke out Saturday afternoon. A good Samaritan jumped in the water to rescue the passengers before an NYPD boat arrived and the yacht went under.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.