Passengers rescued following boat fire in Hudson River

NEW YORK -- There was a rescue on the Hudson River on Saturday.

A fire broke out on a boat just before 3:30 p.m. on the river near 72nd Street.

Crews rushed to put the flames out and take passengers off the vessel.

Thankfully, everyone escaped and no one was hurt.