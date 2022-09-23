How to watch Yankees-Red Sox on Apple TV+ so you don't miss Aaron Judge's at-bats

Yankees fans eager to see Judge make history with Red Sox in town

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge is one home run away from tying the American League single-season record, set by Roger Maris in 1961.

Judge's next crack at history comes on Friday night against the Red Sox in the Bronx.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m. and will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+. It won't be on YES or MLB.tv.

The game is available for free, so you don't need to pay for an Apple TV+ subscription. But you'll need an Apple ID and a device with the Apple TV+ app.

If you don't have an Apple ID, you can create one for free and watch the game here.