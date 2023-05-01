How to watch the Met Gala red carpet

NEW YORK - It's fashion's biggest night, and all eyes will be on the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

A-list celebrities will be strutting their stuff on the red carpet.

If you want to watch, you can join CBS News New York at 7 p.m. for our special coverage.

Just CLICK HERE to watch at 7 p.m.

Also, you can check out our live blog by CLICKING HERE, and find more coverage by CLICKING HERE.