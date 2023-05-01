Watch CBS News
How to watch the Met Gala red carpet

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Tonight: The Met Gala 2023
Tonight: The Met Gala 2023 00:13

NEW YORK - It's fashion's biggest night, and all eyes will be on the Metropolitan Museum of Art

A-list celebrities will be strutting their stuff on the red carpet. 

If you want to watch, you can join CBS News New York at 7 p.m. for our special coverage. 

Just CLICK HERE to watch at 7 p.m. 

Also, you can check out our live blog by CLICKING HERE, and find more coverage by CLICKING HERE

First published on May 1, 2023 / 3:04 PM

