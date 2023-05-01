Watch CBS News

Met Gala 2023: Fashion's biggest night returns to Metropolitan Museum of Art

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Tonight: The Met Gala 2023
NEW YORK -- Fashion's biggest night is back!

The star-studded Met Gala returns tonight to the Metropolitan Museum of Art

This year's theme centers on Karl Lagerfeld, the late German designer best known for his work as creative director of Chanel. 

From fundraiser to cultural cornerstone

Met Gala: From fundraiser to cultural cornerstone 04:42

How did the annual fundraiser become known as the "Oscars of fashion?"

We spoke with Joanna Nikas, deputy style editor at The Cut, to learn more.

Nikas explained how the event, officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, got started and grew into a cultural phenomenon.

She also gave us a sneak peek of what to expect this year. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

