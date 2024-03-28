Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Christians across New York City mark Holy Thursday

NEW YORK -- Christians all over the world marked Holy Thursday, which commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ.

Archbishop of New York Timothy Cardinal Dolan blessed cases of free food and the New Yorkers receiving it.

"It's a day, for me, to celebrate the fact that the teaching and work of Jesus continues," Dolan said. "This is a time to kind of affirm and celebrate the great works of charity, assistance, community involvement."

He joined in on the annual efforts at the Washington Heights Food Pantry to pass out food to more than 400 households in need. A longtime donor presented a $1 million check to Catholic Charities, during the event.

The line for the event was wrapped around the block in the rain.

"Christian or non-Christian, we believe everybody's is made in the image and likeness of God, so if you're hungry and we have the food, we will feed you," said Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York.

Holy Thursday is the fifth day of Holy Week. Practicing Christians commemorate the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the apostles and the washing of the feet.

In Rome, Pope Francis continued the religious tradition by washing the feet of 12 women at a prison, and on social media, he praised priests, saying in part, "Thank you for bringing the miracle of God's mercy."

"Ties us to the story of Jesus Christ, which, if you're a Christian, that's the center of the story, but also it ties us to the community and ties us to ritual and ties us to tradition," said Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest and author.

Martin says the washing of the feet shows Jesus's ultimate mission: to serve people modestly.

"It's a real symbol of humility among leaders," he said.

Religious leaders are reminding practicing Christians that Friday is Good Friday, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.