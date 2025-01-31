Long Island ecology center accused of animal neglect by former employees

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. — An ecology center on Long Island is coming under fire for a lack of staff and alleged animal neglect.

The Holtsville Ecology Center is run by the Town of Brookhaven. Admission is free, and thousands of people visit the popular facility every year.

Town managers tell CBS News New York's Jennifer McLogan the center passes inspections and the animals are treated with care, but some former employees disagree.

"There is a feeling of despair when you come here every day"

Kathleen Connolly and Cayleigh Kunnmann are no longer employed at the ecology center. They say they quit.

"I worked here over two years, and there is a feeling of despair when you come here every day," Kunnmann said.

They are among seven former employees going public with first-hand concerns revealed in photographs within in a 120-page document.

They say photos show Perry the goat with overgrown hooves, an emaciated rabbit, a duck with a mangled wing, cramped pens, filthy enclosures and moldy food.

"There is just very blatant medical neglect here," Connolly said.

A favorite at the center through the years was Honey the American black bear, who died recently.

"Honey was the most chronically stressed animal I've ever seen in my life. She consistently swayed back and forth," Kunnmann said.

They say there is not enough staff to care for the 110 animals, most of which come to the facility injured or in non-releasable condition.

"I've seen staff take medical concerns into their own hands when they have no training or education," Connolly said.

"These animals need veterinary care"

John di Leonardo, president of the animal welfare group Humane Long Island, met with town officials.

"These animals need veterinary care, and they need to be placed at reputable sanctuaries where they can get that care and where they can live more natural lives," he said.

Last month, the Brookhaven town supervisor asked the Suffolk County district attorney's office to investigate the neglect allegations. Managers say Holtsville just passed a surprise USDA inspection and welcome any other oversight, but former workers believe they have the smoking gun.

"That's going to be our selling point, the evidence that we have," Kunnmann said.