Holocaust survivors in New York City honor hostages taken into Gaza by Hamas

Holocaust survivors gather in NYC to show support for Hamas hostages

NEW YORK - Nearly 240 Holocaust survivors came together in Battery Park to honor the lives held hostage inside of Gaza right now.

"There is no more powerful voice on Earth to carry a message of the image of hope," said an organizer.

The survivors filled the room at the Museum of Jewish Heritage to show their unwavering support and strength for the hostages. Each one of them took a photo to honor a life taken into captivity during the Oct. 7 massacre that left over 1,400 people dead.

"I was born during the war, so my parents were hiding," said 82-year-old survivor Hana Rychik.

Rychik and her husband, Harry, are living proof of defying the odds and surviving persecution in the Holocaust. Standing together, the Borough Park couple is honoring the ones without a voice, passing on the same strength that helped them survive to those held hostage by Hamas inside of Gaza.

"They should be safe and they should hope that they're gonna come out alive," said Rychik.

"I wish to see a sign, a spark of humanity from the Hamas and to release the hostages, especially the young people, babies that they keep hostages," said Sami Steigmann, who survived Holocaust.

For every click of the camera, survivors will tell you the only way to get through this to by finding: "Peace. Peace and understanding," said Rychik. "We should respect each other. I'm not saying Palestinians are bad, I'm not saying Israel, but they should make peace. They should live together."

