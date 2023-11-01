Watch CBS News
Candlelight vigil for victims of Hamas attack in Israel held in Manhattan

By Ali Bauman

NEW YORK -- A candlelight vigil was held in Columbus Circle on Wednesday to remember the 1,400 people killed in the Hamas attack in Israel on Oct. 7.

It's being organized by the group Pro-Israeli Democracy.

The purpose is to remember the victims and pray for the hostages.

The organizers are lighting 1,400 candles for the victims.

They say they do not want to let New York or the world forget what happened to civilians in October and the people who are still detained.

Speakers at the vigil will include a survivor of the massacre, the Deputy Consul General of Israel in New York, as well as Brad Lander, the city's chief financial officer.

Watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for more on this event.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 5:20 PM EDT

