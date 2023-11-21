Holiday travel rush expected to peak as wet, windy weather arrives Tuesday into Wednesday

NEW YORK -- The holiday travel rush is on, with more than 55 million Americans expected to be on the move for Thanksgiving between Wednesday and Sunday.

AAA predicts the vast majority of travelers will hit the road, warning Wednesday will be the busiest day with driving time up 88%.

If you haven't left yet, experts recommend heading out early Thursday morning instead.

Travelers we spoke with Monday said they weren't taking any chances and arrived extra early at area airports.

"My friend left at JFK two days ago and she went to Florida, and it took her two hours to get to the airport, and TSA alone took her an hour and a half. So I was like, I'm going to play it safe," traveler Elizabeth Nelson said.

"I had some crazy travel experiences last Thanksgiving, so I felt like it might be a good idea to come early this time," said another traveler named Sophia.

Wet and windy weather could also complicate things late Tuesday into Wednesday. New York City's Office of Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory for 1 to 2 inches of rain and 30 to 40 mile per hour wind gusts.

United Airlines officials said they have been planning for this week since the summer. Even with the predicted bad weather, they hope to avoid travel meltdowns like passengers saw last year when a storm canceled thousands of flights over Christmas.

Sunday is expected to be even busier when everyone makes the dash back. Experts say, if you can, leave Saturday.