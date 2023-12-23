Holiday travel expected to be busiest on the roads Saturday

Saturday expected to be busiest holiday travel day on the roads

NEW YORK - The holiday travel rush is continuing, with 115 million Americans expected to hit the roads and take to the skies through Jan. 1.

AAA expects most - nearly 104 million - will drive, with Saturday expected to be the busiest day on the roads.

Gas prices are, on average, about the same as last year, and down about 15 cents from a month ago.

Airports are expected to be the busiest they've ever been during the holiday travel period.

Officials said flight delays are way down this year compared to last year.

"You don't prepare. You roll with it. That's what we do in New York," one traveler said at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

"I don't know. We got lucky. I didn't want to be in too much of a dilemma here in the airport," traveler Jose Fermin said.

The number of travelers taking some other mode of transportation, like buses, trains, or a cruise, is also up from last year, with more than four million Americans expected to travel by one of those methods.