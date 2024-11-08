Hispanic Society's "A Place Of Her Own" explores history of women in the estrado

Hispanic Society's "A Place Of Her Own" explores history of Spanish women's influence

NEW YORK -- A new immersive exhibit at the Hispanic Society Museum and Library in Washington Heights explores items once found in the private drawing rooms of women across generations from Spain to the New World.

"A Room of Her Own" is now on display, taking a step through time into the estrado. Through the lens of feminine personal effects, curator and museum research fellow Alexandra Frantischek Rodriguez-Jack traces the evolution of Spanish society, showcasing never-before-seen artifacts from the archive.

"We have about 750,000 pieces in our collection, so it was very cool to be able to go through the probate inventories, post-mortem inventories, dowries…and kind of pick and choose and find things that matched up," Rodriguez-Jack said.

A private world for women to find their own voice

Rodriguez-Jack emphasizes the importance of these spaces to their owners' paths towards independence.

"It was a place that, within this world of confinement, they had a kind of agency that you wouldn't see elsewhere in Europe," Rodriguez-Jack explained.

Women like the sassy Duchess of Alba, one of Goya's most famous subjects, who calls the museum home, would have showed off status symbols like jewels while giving glory to God. Beyond the Catholic crucifixes you might expect, homes also held Hindu and Chinese imagery, plus obvious infusions from the Moors' occupation of southern Spain over hundreds of years.

"You have these incredible ivory inlays in this geometric Islamic pattern," Rodriguez-Jack said, describing a large, intricate box.

Rodriguez-Jack sifted through several items that indicated evidence of strong shipping trade in the Philippines.

"Through the Manila Galleons, these incredible lacquered Japanese screens would be traveling," Rodriguez-Jack explained, gesturing to a green and red painted centerpiece of the exhibit.

A clash of cultures with influence in communities today

In the Americas, appropriation came into play, as the Spanish began to understand the silver sculpting of tribes like the Aztec.

"We have this incredible history of Indigenous fine metalwork production, which the Spanish were very impressed by and exploited," Rodriguez-Jack said.

This clash of cultures created a community so unique, its influence from around the world can still be seen in the descendants walking Washington Heights streets.

"A Room of Her Own" is now open to the public. You can visit the Hispanic Society at Broadway and 155th Street, Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

