Bronx celebration marks 49th anniversary of the beginning of hip-hop

49th anniversary of hip-hop celebrated in the Bronx

49th anniversary of hip-hop celebrated in the Bronx

49th anniversary of hip-hop celebrated in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Thursday marked the 49th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop, which founders say started in the Bronx.

Mayor Eric Adams joined DJs and hip-hop legends at the community center on Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Park for the occasion.

That's where DJ Kool Herc threw a back-to-school jam to help his little sister raise money for school clothes in 1973. He is regarded as the founding father of hip-hop.

Adams says on Aug. 11, 2023, the "Hip-Hop 50 Years" exhibit will open as part of the Universal Hip-Hop Museum at the Bronx Terminal Market 11.