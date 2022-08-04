Mayor Eric Adams announces over $5 million in funding for Bronx-based cultural organizations

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced more than $5 million in new capital funding for Bronx-based cultural organizations, including the Universal Hip-Hop Museum.

Construction of the museum's new 52,000-square-foot home at the Bronx Point development began in May 2021. It will include several gallery spaces, a black box theater and interactive exhibits.

"We can use the experience of these men and women here to reform how we use music to educate our children. To not only build this project, to make sure that young people on this project don't have a steel gun but a steel hammer so they can be part of the construction," Adams said.

The project, which also includes affordable housing, is expected to be completed by fall 2025.