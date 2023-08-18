Helping overcome back to school jitters

NEW YORK - We're just a few weeks away from students heading back to school, and for some, it can be scary.

Some of the top reasons young students are anxious to return include making friends and having new teachers.

Friday morning on CBS2 News at 9, we spoke to the founder of the education company Big City Readers, who shared her fear-busting tips.

"We need to make sure we're talking positively about the experience, and checking in with ourselves about what we need to take care of, if it's our own anxiety we're putting on them," Beth Gaskill, a former teacher and founder of Big City Readers said. "Start returning to a bedtime routine, but also help them feel confident practicing opening their lunches, or even having lunch the same time they will during the school year."

Gaskill also said to remind children that everyone is anxious about returning to school, and that teachers are there if they need to talk.