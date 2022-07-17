Firefighter seriously hurt while rescuing victims from vehicle crash in Hell's Kitchen

NEW YORK -- A firefighter was seriously hurt Sunday after responding to a crash in Hell's Kitchen.

As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, he was responding to a two-car crash when one of the cars shifted and fell on his leg.

Witnesses described a wild car accident involving an SUV driving on top of a sedan at the intersection of West 42nd Street and 11th Avenue. They say it happened so quickly and credit the injured firefighter for getting everyone to safety quickly.

Matthew Wahn says he was driving the sedan.

"It's absolutely crazy because there was no one behind us at the time. We were the only two cars between the two lights," he said.

Ben Arias, a witness, says within minutes, firefighters arrived to help rescue the passengers in the two cars.

"As one of the firefighters was pulling out one of the passengers, one of the passengers barely got out until the car just tipped over on top of the firefighter's leg," he said.

Fire officials say it happened around 3:20 p.m. as firefighters were trying to stabilize and brace the two cars.

Arias says they lifted and although the firefighter was injured, he still continued to rescue the passengers out of the car.

"You could tell that when they pulled him out, he was definitely in pain, just grabbing his leg, he was in pain, but everyone clapped him, cheered him on when he was on the way to the ambulance because he's a true hero. That's a real New York hero right there," he said.

The injured firefighter was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. No one else was injured.