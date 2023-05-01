Heavy rain causes partial wall collapse in the Bronx; 2 families displaced

NEW YORK -- Sunday's nonstop rain was too much for a building in the Bronx.

It caused part of a wall to collapse in Fordham Heights, forcing two families out of their apartments.

A flood warning was issued until 12 a.m., and all that heavy rainfall led to the partial wall collapse along Valentine Avenue.

As a result, the Red Cross says two households -- a total of two adults and three children -- need help finding a new place to stay after the collapse caused damage to their homes.

All this happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the retaining wall collapsed at 2085 Valentine Avenue, which is a six-story apartment building. It also caused damage to a three-story apartment building the next street over at 2088 Ryer Avenue.

Both buildings were evacuated, but residents were eventually let back inside the homes, aside from the two families we mentioned.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

