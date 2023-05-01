Frustration sets in for Queens residents impacted by flooding from Sunday's heavy rain

NEW YORK -- There was a flood of frustrations in Queens on Sunday.

Areas damaged during the remnants of Hurricane Ida a few years ago saw rising water levels once again.

Now, some homeowners want to see more done.

From stranded cars to flooded homes, people across Queens are overflowing with angst.

"It's a lot of water, yes," one resident said.

"Oh, it was really terrible. The water is up to my like knee," another resident said.

Homeowners sent CBS2 video from 48th Avenue and 65th Street in Woodside and said they're fed up with flooding.

Never drive through flooded roadways, especially when the water is moving fast. Drownings can result from driving through water. And remember, the water could be deeper than it looks. #fdnysmart https://t.co/0lmMe6HbPE — FDNY (@FDNY) April 30, 2023

In 2021, the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major property damage in the neighborhood and homeowner Saad Radi says the area has flooded several times since, including on Sunday.

"The city has to do something about this. Without the city's help, we can't be helped," Radi said.

Radi said in their desperation neighbors even opened up the sewer to try to alleviate the flooding.

And his neighborhood is far from the only one where the weather caused headaches.

In Queens Village, a massive tree toppled over, blocking traffic on Hillside Avenue.

"I hope they can get the tree up soon because it's very slippery and it's dangerous," one person said.

Back in Woodside, Bernardo Marin said water got into his basement-level home.

"Bad, really bad," Marin said.

Marin and his family spent Sunday evening cleaning up, and drying off.