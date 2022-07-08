Health officials urge New Yorkers to wear masks again as COVID cases rise

NEW YORK -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID is a concern in New York City.

All five boroughs have a "high" community level and that's prompting local health officials to recommend New Yorkers wear masks again, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Friday.

COVID cases surged and New York City's health department took to Twitter, writing, "To help slow the spread, all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside."

The city is up to a 15.4 percent positivity rate. But going back to wearing masks might be a tough sell.

"We still sell masks everyday," said Michal Rubio, a pharmacist at Bowen Pharmacy. "There will be a divide. There will be some resistance and there will be some people follow along."

Research shows COVID variant BA.5 appears to be more transmissible than earlier strains and much more vaccine-resistant. But hospitals appear to be holding steady for now.

"We've seen increases over the last several weeks of rates of people that have COVID that are in our hospital, but very few of them are in the intensive care unit and it has not led to a significant disruption of our hospital operations at this point," said Dr. David Hirschwerk, medical director at North Shore University Hospital. "The notion of wearing masks when the rates get high is a reasonable one, but I fully understand that there will be many that are frustrated and don't want to do that."

Mayor Eric Adams said the city ended the color-coded COVID system because it didn't fit with the city's strategies, including how it addresses new subvariants.