New York City reports 14% COVID positivity rate, highest since January

COVID cases on the rise in New York City as BA.5 dominates U.S.

NEW YORK -- New York City health officials say the COVID positivity rate has surged to 14%, which is the highest level since January.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the rise in the rate Thursday and why the city removed its color-coded COVID alert system.

"A new variant, new variants, are finding their way into the city. And as they come about, we continue to pivot and shift," the mayor said. "The color-coded system was not fitting the new wave and the new variant, as COVID continues to shift."

Adams said the city is in a stable place when it comes to the coronavirus and he is monitoring hospital capacities and deaths.

