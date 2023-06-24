Watch CBS News
Harlem, Long Island celebrate Pride Month ahead of Sunday's march in Manhattan

By Alecia Reid

Streets packed for Harlem Pride
NEW YORK -- It's the final weekend of Pride Month, and New York continues to celebrate.

Harlem recognized Pride on Saturday ahead of Sunday's big parade in Manhattan.

It was a day of dancing and fun with electricity in the air.

From 133rd Street, vendors lined the street for blocks as a sea of people enjoyed everything Pride. Booths offered everything from health advice to food.

Mayor Eric Adams was also in attendance, showing his support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Pride crosses all demographics and all demographics must be heard," he said.

"Being part of this today, seeing everyone being festive, everybody's feeling the love, we're receiving the love, giving it back. It's amazing. I'm so glad I get to be a part of it," said Malakya Wiggerton.

"People are really recruiting people to come out and make the community here even stronger, which I love because sometimes with the Black community, you don't feel that support with the gay community, so they're really bringing that together here," Edison resident Brauna Marks said.

Meanwhile, Long Island's North Fork had its first-ever Pride Parade, organized by the nonprofit LGBT Network. The festivities kicked off in the village of Greenport around noon and ended with a Pride festival at Mitchell Park.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 5:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

