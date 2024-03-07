Harlem man charged after police find dismembered body parts in freezer, sources say

NEW YORK -- A Harlem man has been charged with murder after officers found dismembered body parts in his freezer.

Police took Sheldon Johnson, 48, into custody for questioning on Tuesday after performing a wellness check at a building on Summit Avenue in the Bronx, sources said.

Johnson was in the apartment when officers found a torso without a head or arms, police sources said.

Once Johnson was in custody for questioning, police obtained a search warrant for his apartment near East 112th Street and Fifth Avenue in Harlem.

Officers found the missing head and arms in a freezer there, according to police sources.

Johnson was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Neighbors of the Bronx apartment said they heard gunshots sometime after 1 a.m. Tuesday and told the super, who made the initial 911 call.

Sources said a motive and the relationship between Johnson and the victim were unclear.