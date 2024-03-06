Watch CBS News
Dismembered body found in Bronx apartment; man being questioned by police

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD investigating after finding dismembered body in Bronx apartment
NYPD investigating after finding dismembered body in Bronx apartment 00:31

NEW YORK -- Police found a dismembered body in a Bronx apartment Tuesday.

Officers made that discovery while doing a wellness check at a building on Summit Avenue in Highbridge.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots sometime after 1 a.m. Tuesday and told the super, who then called police.

The victim's identity has not been released, and the cause of death has not been determined.

A 30-year-old man is being questioned by police.

So far, no arrest has been made.

