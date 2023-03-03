Public sector nurses rally outside Harlem Hospital as union contract expires

NEW YORK -- New York City's public sector nurses are demanding a fair contract.

Dozens of nurses held a rally Thursday night outside Harlem Hospital. It's one of 11 city-run hospitals where the nurses' union contract expired Thursday.

This comes on the heels of a strike victory for private sector nurses.

Public hospital nurses are calling on the city to pay the same wages as the private sector.

"Our private sector brothers and sisters are, at their base salary, it's approximately $19,000-20,000 more than any staff nurse in New York City Health and Hospitals," registered nurse Alizia McMyers said. "The city needs to agree to pay parity."

A spokesperson for New York City Health and Hospitals says it's looking forward to negotiating a new contract.