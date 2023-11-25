Two killed in Harlem fire overnight, FDNY investigating cause

NEW YORK -- Two people died in a fire that tore through a brownstone in Harlem overnight Friday.

Neighbors described a horrifying scene with people screaming, some jumping out of windows to get to safety and firefighters performing CPR.

The neighbors called 911 and watched from the sidewalk on West 132nd Street near Lenox Avenue after the fire started just after midnight.

Cellphone video shows flames were pouring out of the second story. It took more than 100 firefighters over an hour to get it under control.

Two men were killed and one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, FDNY said. A fourth person was injured, but their condition was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross was assisting families who were displaced.